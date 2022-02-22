FreeCurrencyRates.com

Himachal Pradesh: 6 killed in explosion at firecracker factory

Six people were killed while 13 others sustained burn injuries in Himachal Pradesh in an explosion at a firecracker factory in the Una district today. The fire broke out due to the explosion in the firecracker factory at Bathri industrial area in which six people died and about 10 people were seriously injured. All seriously injured have been referred to PGI Chandigarh.

While people with minor injuries have been admitted to Sian Hospital, Bathri, and Regional Hospital Una. All the victims are migrant laborers and belong to other states.

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

