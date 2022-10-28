Himachal Chief Electoral Officer reviews poll preparedness

AMN

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg addressed a virtual meeting in Shimla with all District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, to review the poll preparedness on Friday.

In the meeting various issues with regard to preventive and enforcement action for ensuring compliance with Model Code of Conduct were discussed in detail.

The CEO said that in case of postal ballot for 80 plus and Persons with Disability (PwD), proper videography should be done and fool-proof security should be provided to the polling parties. Maneesh Garb said schedule of visits of polling parties should be intimated in advance to the representatives of the candidates and the voters themselves.

CEO informed that Instructions were issued to disburse the EPIC cards by 30th of October positively. The DEO’s should personally ensure that the EPIC cards were distributed to the enrolled voters well in time. He further added that the DEOs and SPs should personally visit the critical and vulnerable areas and steps should be taken to reduce the vulnerability.

The polling parties should be well taken care of as regards to their boarding and lodging, he said. The proper training of polling parties should be ensured so that the polling process is conduced error-free and smoothly.

The CEO also stressed the need for inter-state border meetings regularly and also to hold meetings with the representatives of the political parties, besides perfectly managing the single window system in the office of DEOs for issuance of all types of permissions to the political parties. He directed the SPs to intensify action related to seizures and deposition of fire-arms.