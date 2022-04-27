Hijab, Halal politics will destroy our nation: Telangana CM

AMN / Hyderabad

Coming down heavily on BJP led central government, the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today warned that the politics of Hijab and Halal will destroy the future of the country leading to chaos and communal unrest.

“The IT sector in Bangalore provides employment to 30 lakh people. Should that unrest spread to other parts? What happens to NRIs if other countries react similarly?” he said targetting the BJP on the situation of communal unrest in Karnataka.

Hitting out at the Centre on the occasion, KCR said that TRS believes in Communal harmony where the BJP is indulging in creating communal hatred. Referring to Jahangirpuri incident, he said that the BJP had created a nuisance during the Hanuman Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanthi by not taking action against armed youth which apparently resulted in massive violence.

KCR was speaking at an event to celebrate his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party’s 21st Foundation day at International Convention Centre (HICC) here.

The TRS supremo said the Union government’s failure remarked that the country has lost its direction and as such, missed out on growth. “China started out in a similar position but now has achieved major heights,” he added. He further said the state has emerged as a role model for other states, but that it needed to achieve even more.

KCR further expressed concern over water wars and power sector woes in the country despite the availability of natural resources.

Rao, who is engaged in building an anti-BJP bloc, told delegates of his party to celebrate the foundation day by hoisting the TRS flag in every town and every village.

TRS on its 21st Foundation Day celebrations would pass a political resolution that the party should play a key role in national politics for the wider interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting “communal sentiments” for its political convenience.

This would be one of the 13 resolutions to be adopted today during the day-long celebrations of its formation day, which is being attended by 3,000 delegates here at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city, the TRS party said.

In the meeting, TRS would also pass a resolution calling for a fight against the undemocratic attitude of the BJP-led central government which is allegedly eroding the federal values proposed by the Constitution of India.

Besides, the party would pass a resolution to fight against bigotry to preserve the culture of harmony in the country.

It would also pass a resolution demanding a control of prices, that has put an unbearable burden on the poor and middle class. The party would urge that the 33 per cent reservation bill for women in the legislature be passed and implemented in Parliament as well as call for the establishment of a Backward Caste Welfare Ministry in the union Government.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party would demand the Centre to immediately set up Navodaya Vidyalayas and medical colleges in the southern state.

The event is also expected to mark the sounding of the poll bugle for the 2023 state assembly polls, with the ruling party setting its eyes for a third straight term since coming to power in 2014, when the state came into existence.

TRS, established on April 27, 2001 to seek the formation of an independent Telangana state, achieved its objective on June 2, 2014 with the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.