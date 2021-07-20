Highways Construction seen sharp rise during Covid restriction period: Gadkari

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that National Highways Construction has seen a sharp rise during the Covid restriction period. In a tweet he said that in 2020-21, Highway construction has paced to 36.5 KM per day.

He said this is the highest ever construction speed of National Highways. The Minister said India has also created world record by constructing 2.5 km 4 lane concrete road in just 24 hours and 26 km single lane Bitumen road in just 21 hours.

He said that special efforts have been made to sustain this speed of construction. These include support to contractors, relaxation in contract provisions, direct payment to subcontractors and food and medical facilities to on-site workers.

Mr. Gadkari said that in order to ensure quality control in these projects, construction is being carried out as per highest IRC standards and specifications of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

He added that A quality control zone has been setup to policy guidelines and examine and issue directions for system improvement on quality.