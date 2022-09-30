Highlights of RBI’s monetary policy

Staff Reporter

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced an increase of the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to a three-year high of 5.9 percent. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das today projected real GDP growth rate of seven percent down from the 7.2 percent estimated earlier.

The RBI Governor quoting Mahatma Gandhi during his address said RBI is wakeful, ever vigilant, and ever-striving during his address. Mr Das also highlighted the measures taken to tackle the global challenges, and underlined that the national economy remains resilient.

He added that the inflation is hovering around 7 percent and is expected to remain around 6 percent in the second half of the year. Mr Das said, a series of measures have been taken since April 2022 in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, which also hampered the global supply, referring to the Ukraine war, which began in February.

Highlights

Benchmark interest rate hiked by 50 basis points to 3-year high at 5.90 per cent.

Economic growth projection for FY23 cut to 7% from 7.2% estimated in August.

GDP expected to grow at 6.3% in September quarter, 4.6% each in December and March quarters.

Inflation projection retained at 6.7% for ongoing fiscal year (FY23).

Inflation to remain above upper tolerance limit of 6% till December.

Average crude oil price for Indian basket expected at $100 per barrel.

RBI to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative monetary policy stance to check prices.

RBI says rupee movement orderly against US dollar; depreciated only 7.4% this year till September 28.

RBI does not have a fixed exchange rate for rupee; intervenes in market to curb excessive volatility.

Forex reserve down at $537.5 billion as of September 23 this year.

The central bank confident of financing external sector deficit.

World in midst of third major shock from aggressive monetary tightening by central banks, Indian economy resilient.

Merchandise exports affected due to external factors, private consumption picking up.

Recent correction in global crude oil prices if sustained may provide relief from inflation.

Bank credit has grown at accelerated pace of 16.2%.

Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on December 5-7.