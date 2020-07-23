Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
Highest ever COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours; 28,472 people discharged across India

Published On:

WEB DESK / AMN

The Government Wednesday said that the country has registered the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in a single-day with 28,472 people cured of the disease. Union Health Ministry said, this is also the highest number of COVID patients cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.

A total of 7,53,049 people affected with Coronavirus have recovered in the country so far. With this, the recovery rate has reached 63.13 per cent. The Ministry said, the constantly increasing number of recovered patients has further widened the difference with active cases to over 3,41,000.

The recovery rate in 19 States and Union Territories is higher than the national average. The top five states and Union Territories are Delhi, Ladakh, Telangana, Haryana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The consistently increasing number of recovered persons is a testimony to the fact that the strategies adopted by the Centre and implemented by the governments of States and Union Territories are bearing desired outcomes.

The primary focus has been on early detection through house-to-house surveys, surveillance, contact tracing, effective containment plans, screening of the vulnerable populace and wide-spread testing. The Ministry said, the ramped up three-tier health infrastructure and well executed Standard of Care Protocol have aided in effective treatment in the hospitals and through home isolation.

AIIMS, New Delhi along with the Centres of Excellence in the States and Union Territories have bolstered the clinical treatment and critical care of ICU patients, thereby managing to reduce the Case Fatality rate in India. The e-ICU program of AIIMS, New Delhi is one more avenue of Centre-State cooperation which is aimed at reducing mortality.

Conducted twice a week, these tele-consultation sessions have mentored and supported big COVID-19 hospitals in the States through shared experiences and technical advice from experts in the domain of clinical management of ICU patients. With the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers the number of recoveries are increasing and case fatality, which currently stands at 2.41 per cent, is continuously falling.

