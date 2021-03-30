High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2021 05:38:56      انڈین آواز

High voltage and star studded electioneering on in West Bengal

AMN

High voltage and star studded electioneering is going on as the campaigning for the second phase of assembly election in West Bengal ends today. In this phase, the BJP and the Trinamool Congress are contesting in all 30 seats.

Under the banner of Sanyukt Morcha, left parties have fielded candidates in 19 seats while Congress is fighting in 9 and ISF in the remaining 2 seats. Nandigram has been at the centre of attraction throughout the period, even on the last day today Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Filmstar Mithun Chakraborty, BJP is leaving no stone unturned during campaigning at the prestigious seat Nandigram. Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee had made the seat her base camp for this phase.

At the last leg of campaigning, Mr Shah held a road show with the party candidate Shubhendu Adhikari beside him from Reyapara while Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee has started her roadshow on a wheelchair from Bhangabera. Chairman of the Left front Biman Basu held a road show in favour of Sanyukt Morcha candidate Minakshi Mukherjee. On the other hand, Mithun Chakraborty is expected to do a road show before the campaigning ends this evening.

Apart from the VVIP seat, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhuri, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and leaders of other parties will be criss crossing the 4 districts going for polls on the coming Thursday.

