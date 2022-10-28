FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2022 02:55:14      انڈین آواز

High-level team to visit Kerala for taking stock of Avian Influenza outbreak

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has decided to depute a high-level team to Kerala to take stock of the Avian Influenza outbreak in the state. The team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit a report with recommendations.

The Ministry said, a seven-member team comprises experts from the National Institute of Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases, National Centre for Disease Control, National Institute of Epidemiology and All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The team is headed by Dr. Rajesh Kedamani. The team will also assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Avian Influenza.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: India registers an emphatic 56-run win over Netherlands

In T20 World Cup, India registered an emphatic 56-run win against minnows, Netherlands. Chasing a target of 18 ...

BCCI to give equal match fee for both men and women cricket players

AMN In a historic move, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced equal match fees fo ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand-Afghanistan match abandoned due to rain

AMN The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricke ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart