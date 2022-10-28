High-level team to visit Kerala for taking stock of Avian Influenza outbreak

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has decided to depute a high-level team to Kerala to take stock of the Avian Influenza outbreak in the state. The team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit a report with recommendations.

The Ministry said, a seven-member team comprises experts from the National Institute of Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases, National Centre for Disease Control, National Institute of Epidemiology and All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The team is headed by Dr. Rajesh Kedamani. The team will also assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Avian Influenza.