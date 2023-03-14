इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2023 09:57:17      انڈین آواز
High level Delegation led by Prasar Bharati CEO meets various entities in UAE

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, in his two day trip to Abu Dhabi , the capital of United Arab Emirates, met various stakeholders in the media landscape of UAE. CEO in his meeting with Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency , emphasised the need for a comprehensive plan for content exchange and to intensify cooperation in wide-ranging areas including Joint production and mutual cooperation in the field of training and infrastructure sharing.

WAM DG Al Rayssi highlighted that the partnership between the UAE and India is making remarkable progress in all sectors, and the cooperation between the two state-owned media organizations will further boost this momentum. He emphasised that their collaboration will not only facilitate the exchange of credible and authentic news for audiences in both countries, but also help strengthen people-to-people relations that have been in place for centuries.

Dwivedi expressed that this visit to the UAE is his first official trip abroad as CEO of Prasar Bharati, which indicates the importance the organization attaches to its relationship with the UAE. He stated that they have agreed to cooperate in joint production, content sharing, training in media and technology, and expanding the presence of Doordarshan, India’s state television channel, in the UAE.

Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian envoy, stressed the significance of sharing the story of the growing friendship between India and the UAE with the people of both countries and the rest of the world. He believed that the visit of Prasar Bharati’s CEO would play a crucial role in achieving this objective.

Senior executives and editors of WAM also attended the meeting that chalked out a concrete plan for cooperation between both the organisations.
The delegation consisted of Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati, Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE,  Shri Sunil, ADG Prasar Bharati,  Shri Vinod Kumar, West Asia Special correspondent Prasar Bharati, and Shri Dhruv Mishra, Second Secretary  Embassy of India to UAE.

CEO also had a visit to the production facilities of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, and explored the opportunity for using the platform for content creation for Prasar Bharati

