High Commission of India in Colombo organised a special exhibition to highlight India & Sri Lanka’s shared Buddhist heritage

AMN/ WEB DESK

The High Commission of India in Colombo has organised a Special Exhibition at the Gangaramaya Temple to highlight India and Sri Lanka’s shared Buddhist heritage.

The exhibition, held to commemorate the sacred Esala Poya Day, coincides with the Indian festival of Guru Purnima, which honours spiritual mentors. This exhibition serves as a testament to the shared cultural ties and reverence for Buddhism between India and Sri Lanka, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of their historical connections.

This unique showcase features a captivating series of photographs depicting significant episodes from the life of Lord Buddha, as well as renowned Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India. Visitors were treated to glimpses of centuries-old sculptures and intricately carved masterpieces from across India.

Indian High Commission has held similar exhibitions to showcase India’s Buddhist heritage. Earlier this year, exhibitions were organised on the occasions of Vesak and Poson Poya at Seema Malakaya and Homagama Poson Zone, respectively.

The Esala Poya day marks Lord Buddha’s first sermon in the Deer Park in Sarnath to his five former associates following his enlightenment.