इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2023 09:01:11      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

High Commission of India in Colombo organised a special exhibition to highlight India & Sri Lanka’s shared Buddhist heritage

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The High Commission of India in Colombo has organised a Special Exhibition at the Gangaramaya Temple to highlight India and Sri Lanka’s shared Buddhist heritage.

The exhibition, held to commemorate the sacred Esala Poya Day, coincides with the Indian festival of Guru Purnima, which honours spiritual mentors. This exhibition serves as a testament to the shared cultural ties and reverence for Buddhism between India and Sri Lanka, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of their historical connections.

This unique showcase features a captivating series of photographs depicting significant episodes from the life of Lord Buddha, as well as renowned Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India. Visitors were treated to glimpses of centuries-old sculptures and intricately carved masterpieces from across India.

Indian High Commission has held similar exhibitions to showcase India’s Buddhist heritage. Earlier this year, exhibitions were organised on the occasions of Vesak and Poson Poya at Seema Malakaya and Homagama Poson Zone, respectively.

The Esala Poya day marks Lord Buddha’s first sermon in the Deer Park in Sarnath to his five former associates following his enlightenment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart