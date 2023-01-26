High Commission of India in Colombo celebrates 74th Republic Day in its diplomatic offices in Sri Lanka

AMN/ WEB DESK

The High Commission of India in Colombo today celebrated the 74th Republic Day in all its diplomatic offices in Sri Lanka. Remembering the sacrifices of the Indian peacekeeping force in Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay laid a wreath at the IPKF memorial. He unfurled the National flag at India House in Colombo this morning.

On the occasion, Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, wished India on Republic Day. In his video message, he said India is the only bilateral creditor of Sri Lanka to convey written financing assurance to the IMF. Mr. Abeywardena thanked the exemplary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.