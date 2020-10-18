Bihar: RJD, Congress manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, scrapping ‘new farm laws’
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharief accuses Pak Army chief, ISI of ousting him and bringing Imran to power
3 vaccines candidates developing well in India, one at Stage-3 trials: Health Minister
Active COVID-19 cases in country drop below 8 lakh mark in one and a half months
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2020 11:29:02      انڈین آواز

Hero I-League champions trophy presented to Mohun Bagan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Kolkata

The Hero I-League 2019-20 trophy was presented r to the champions Mohun Bagan at a city hotel in Kolkata on Sunday

West Bengal ‘s minister of public works and youth services Shri Aroop Biswas, All India Football Federation CEO; Mr Sunando Dhar, Indian Football Association (IFA) General Secretary Jaydeep Mukherjee,were present alongside Mohun Bagan officials and players.

Sunando Dhar highlighted that the Mariners played the “best brand of football” to conquer the Hero I-League in 2019-20 season.“The football Mohun Bagan presented us in this season was exceptional. Since the starting of the season they played with the authority and conviction. On behalf of the All India Football Federation I would like to congratulate entire Mohun Bagan family,” .

“Mr Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF would have been here with us but unfortunately he could not because of his personal loss. He has also sent his best wishes for Mohun Bagan,” Dhar mentioned.

Mr. Aroop Biswas labelled the century-old club as an institution whose “path-breaking journey is important” while congratulating them for their historic feat.“I would like to congratulate Mohun Bagan from the bottom of my heart for their stupendous success. I would request the century-old club to strengthen their Academy so more Bengali youngsters get the opportunity to represent at the highest stage,” .

“For an institution like Mohun Bagan winning a trophy is not the primary target. For a club that has won 200-odd trophies over time, the path-breaking journey is more important”, he said.

Jaydeep Mukherjee, said: “Congratulations to Mohun Bagan. They need to be applauded for their tremendous effort. Their performance speaks volume and their Hero I-League triumph has brought further glory to Bengal Football. Shri Aroop Biswas has always guided us. Without his support, we couldn’t have organised Hero I-League qualifiers successfully. Now, we’ll look forward to next edition of organising Hero I-League 2020-21 successfully.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hero I-League champions trophy presented to Mohun Bagan

AMN / Kolkata The Hero I-League 2019-20 trophy was presented r to the champions Mohun Bagan at a city hotel ...

Top 10 finish again for Akhil Rabindra at the Circuit d’Albi

HSB / New Delhi 24-year-old Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra continued his promising run alongside French team ...

خبرنامہ

ملک میں کووڈ 19 مریضوں کی صحتیابی کی شرح، 88 فیصد سے زیادہ

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس مریضوں کے صحتیاب ہونے کی شرح 88 فیصد سے زیا ...

وزیر اعظم نے نیوزی لینڈ کی وزیر اعظم کو مبارکباد پیش کی

نئی دہلی، 18 اکتوبر 2020: وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے نیوزی ...

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکی صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکی صورت ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!