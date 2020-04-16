Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin?

Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citizens of India to follow the government guidelines and stay indoors amid the extended Covid-19 lockdown.

The actor took to Twitter to share a video and said, “Today Bharat Mata (Mother India) is going through a difficult phase due to coronavirus. You all are born and raised in the country, and being its citizen, it is your duty to follow the directions given by the government.”

“Whether you belong to any caste, race or religion, you have to stay indoors, and by doing so you can break the Covid-19 chain. This action will help us win the war against the novel coronavirus and protect Bharat Mata (Mother India),” she said

She requested the citizens to stay indoors for a few more days and keep the country safe from coronavirus by staying safe and staying at home. The actor has been practising self-isolation and educating people amid the coronavirus pandemic through her social media handles.

Earlier, Hema Malini highlighted the positive side of the lockdown, as she shared a video message reflecting how people and the environment have changed but for better amid the coronavirus crisis.