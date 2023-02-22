इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2023 08:08:57      انڈین آواز
Hectic election campaigning underway in Meghalaya

Top leaders of major political parties are taking part in electioneering in Meghalaya, on their last leg of the campaigning ahead of polling scheduled on the 27th of this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally at Tura in the west Garo Hills district two days later.

Meanwhile, TMC leader, Dr Mukul Sangma, alleged the NPP-led MDA government of misappropriations to a tune of 140 crore rupees in purchase of 807 acres of land in East Khasi Hills district. Sangma called MDA the ‘Meghalaya Deceitful Alliance’ for doing injustice to the villagers of Mawpdang Mawkhanu by purchasing the land from the middlemen and paying villagers a meagre amount.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot has alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to deliver on its promises despite being in the government both at the centre and the state for the last five years. He spoke to the media in Shillong last evening and said inflation and unemployment continue to be major issues in Meghalaya. He held the BJP and MDA government responsible for this. He further said that his party will establish a dedicated State University with a special focus on job-oriented and market-ready courses besides creating one job for every household in Meghalaya.

