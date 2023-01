AMN

Normal life has been affected in Uttarakhand due to heavy snowfall in higher places and rain in the plains area of the state. Snowfall continues at Chardham, Chakrata, Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, Kapkot, Chaurikhal, and Joshimath in the state. Cold wave has intensified in the state following snowfall and rain. Tourists and local farmers are happy following the snowfall and rains. Several roads have been blocked in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, and Chamoli after heavy snowfall at these places.