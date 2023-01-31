Heavy snowfall affects normal life in Jammu and Kashmir

AMN / SRINAGAR

Heavy snowfall has been reported since Sunday evening affecting normal life of the residents and the tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Air and surface transport was disrupted due to heavy snowfall. The authorities have pressed men and machinery to remove the accumulated snow to mitigate the suffering of the residents.

In view of the snowfall and the inclement weather conditions, Kashmir University postponed all the examinations which were scheduled for today. Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall on Monday cutting it off from the rest of the world.

In Srinagar city, about six inches of snow has got accumulated while it has been continuously snowing across Kashmir Valley throwing normal life out of gear in the region.

Yousmarg and Dodhpathri tourist attraction sites in Budgam district have also recorded more that one feet of snow while higher reaches of Shopian have recorded two to three feet of heavy snowfall. In north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, about four feet of heavy snowfall was recorded at Sadna Pass.

The heavy snowfall resulted in the closure of various road networks including Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar Leh National Highways besides the suspension of Baramulla-Banihal Rail Service and the cancellation of all the sixty eight flights at Srinagar International Airport today. Mughal Road, an alternate road link between Kashmir and rest parts of the country has also been closed due to heavy snowfall.