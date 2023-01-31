इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jan 2023 07:09:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Heavy snowfall affects normal life in Jammu and Kashmir

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
PHOTO BY @Imrannissar2

AMN / SRINAGAR

Heavy snowfall has been reported since Sunday evening affecting normal life of the residents and the tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Air and surface transport was disrupted due to heavy snowfall. The authorities have pressed men and machinery to remove the accumulated snow to mitigate the suffering of the residents.

In view of the snowfall and the inclement weather conditions, Kashmir University postponed all the examinations which were scheduled for today. Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall on Monday cutting it off from the rest of the world.

In Srinagar city, about six inches of snow has got accumulated while it has been continuously snowing across Kashmir Valley throwing normal life out of gear in the region.
Yousmarg and Dodhpathri tourist attraction sites in Budgam district have also recorded more that one feet of snow while higher reaches of Shopian have recorded two to three feet of heavy snowfall. In north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, about four feet of heavy snowfall was recorded at Sadna Pass.

The heavy snowfall resulted in the closure of various road networks including Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar Leh National Highways besides the suspension of Baramulla-Banihal Rail Service and the cancellation of all the sixty eight flights at Srinagar International Airport today. Mughal Road, an alternate road link between Kashmir and rest parts of the country has also been closed due to heavy snowfall.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا لال چوک پر پرچم کشائی کی تقریب کے ساتھ اختتام پذیر ہوئی۔

Bharat Jodo Yatra راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا ل ...

‘من کی بات’ میں پی ایم مودی نے ای ویسٹ کی ری سائیکلنگ اور باجرے کے فوائد پر زور دیا۔

MANN KI BAAT"آج کے جدید آلات مستقبل کا ای فضلہ ہیں" وزیر اعظم ...

پلوامہ میں راہول گاندھی نے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بہادروں کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا۔

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart