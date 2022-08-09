Heavy security in National Capital ahead of Independence Day

AMN / WEB DESK

The Delhi police has said that over ten thousand police personnel will be deployed in the National Capital to ensure fool-proof security arrangements on Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on 15th of August.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police-Law and Order Dependra Pathak said, elaborate security arrangements have been made for Independence Day and this year special focus will be on containing any aerial objects.