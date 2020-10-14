Heavy rains lash Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

WEB DESK

Normal life has been thrown out of gear in several parts of the Telangana including the capital city, Hyderabad due to incessant heavy rains.

Hundreds of people from low lying areas have been shifted to relief centres in Hyderabad as storm water flooded their houses. At some places, ground floor and even first floor inundated as water water-loggings occurred at many places. A red category warning has been sounded in Hyderabad following many reservoirs in and around the capital city receiving flood water to their brims.

Rivers and rivulets are on spate and streams are overflowing at many places in the state. People have been advised not to venture out, especially to close to water bodies. Met officials warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur across the state due to the deep depression which is moving 50 kilometres from Hyderabad. Vehicular traffic on the highway between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana moving at a snail’s pace due to waterlogging at many places.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Yadadri Bhongiri, Medchal Malkajgiri districts received very heavy rainfall Hyderabad recorded one of the highest rainfall measures in the last hundred years, during the past 24 hours. Ghatkesar in Medchal Malkajgiri district near Hyderabad received 32.4 centimetres of rainfall. Over 20 to 30 places in Hyderabad received over 20 cms of rainfall during the same time.

Disaster Management Teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are struggling to rescue and shift people from low-lying areas to relief centres and several teams are working on clearing water loggings from the main roads. Several incidents of felling of trees and electricity polls reported and electricity supply disrupted to many residential areas.

Municipal Administration Minister K. Tarka Ramarao is monitoring the situation from the GHMC Control Room in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh has been hit with heavy gales with speed reaching upto 60 to 70 kilometres per hour. Heavy rainfall recorded in several parts of the state. The state has received heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours.

A Bangladesh cargo ship drifted to the shilores of Visakhapatnam indicating the intensity of the wind velocity. Reports of damage of houses have come in from many places across the state. The District Administrations in the Coastal and North coastal belt are put on high warning.

Heavy rains wreak havoc in AP State and normal life has been hit in several parts in Andhra Pradesh due to the incessant rains after a deep depression in Bay of Bengal.



However, the depression has crossed the coast at Kakinada between Visakhapatnam and Narsapur, leaving a trail of destruction in North coastal and southern parts of the State.

As per sources at least five persons were killed in various incidents in East godavari, Visakhapatnam and Krishna Districts.

Heavy rains recorded during the past 24 hours and several road connections are cut off and most of the road transportation has been disrupted.

Heavy rainfall recorded ranging from 11.5 CM to 24 CM in several places in the State, primarily east and west godavari districts, srikakulam, vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts.