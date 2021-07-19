Heavy rainfall recorded in southern districts of Gujarat

AMN

In Gujarat, heavy rainfall was recorded in Southern districts of the state namely Valsad, Surat and Navsari till morning. Around 99 tehsils received moderate to heavy rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours most of them from Southern Gujarat region.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the South Gujarat region till tomorrow morning. AIR correspondent reports that the highest 237 MM rainfall was recorded in Umergam tehsil of Valsad district. Heavy downpour was also witnessed in many parts of Surat and Navsari district. Heavy rains caused water logging logging at a number of places in Valsad, Vapi and Navsari.

IMD has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in the south Gujarat region till tomorrow morning and has asked fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea till 21st of July. IMD said the state has so far recorded a rainfall deficit of more than 30 per cent.