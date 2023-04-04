Heavy rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR

AMN

Heavy rain along with thunderstorms lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR this morning. The rain and lightning started around 3 a.m., and continued for more than an hour, bringing down the temperature further in the city.

Meanwhile, water-logging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall, which may lead to traffic snarls in the morning hours.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), showers are expected to continue in the coming hours, and the city may also witness hail activity and strong wind.

However, the weather agency predicted clear skies and the mercury will gradually increase towards the end of the week from tomorrow.