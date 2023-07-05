Heavy rain continues cause widespread damage to crops and properties

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2023 02:01:00      انڈین آواز
Heavy rains continued to pound several places in Kerala today, causing widespread damage to houses, crops and property. Several trees were uprooted, houses collapsed and low lying areas inundated as the rain intensified since last night.

In a rain-related incident, a 55 year old woman lost her life when a coconut palm uprooted and fell on her at Palakkad this afternoon. One person was swept away in a swollen river  in Kozhikode district.
The Kerala government has opened round the clock control rooms in all district and taluk headquarters to monitor the situation closely.

The IMD has issued an Orange alert for 12 districts in the state tomorrow,  indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall. The district authorities in Kannur  and Thrissur have declared holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow as a precuationary measure. In Kasargod district also, all educational institutions, except professional colleges will remain closed.

A high-level meeting called by  Revenue Minister K Rajan in Thiruvananthapuram this evening reviewed the situation prevailing in the state. Speaking to media persons, the Minister said the government machinery is fully geared up to face the challenges and urged the public to remain cautious.

