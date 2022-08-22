Heavy rain badly hit normal life in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand

AMN WEB DESK

Heavy rains have badly effected normal life in several parts of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Odisha, the northern districts continue to reel under the impact of flood. While water level of major rivers like Bramhani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga are gradually coming down, that of Subarnarekha is still flowing above the danger mark. As a result many areas have been inundated leading to evacuation of about 40 thousand people in the flood affected Balasore district alone.

Heavy rains continued in many parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third day. Schools were closed in some districts including Bhopal and Sagar. Rivers, drains and other water bodies were in spate in large parts of the state and gates of many dams were opened to release water.

In Uttarakhand, atleast five people killed and 12 went missing in the last few days due to heavy rain and floods in several districts of the state. SDRF and NDRF launched search and rescue operations in the affected areas. Meanwhile, Dehradun district administration has distributed over 24 lakh 70 thousand rupees as ex gratia to 28 families affected by the calamity. State Minister Ganesh Joshi distributed relief checks to the disaster-affected families at Maldevta in Dehradun today. The relief and rescue work is going on a war footing by the district administration in the affected areas.

Meanhwile. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and North Gujarat during the next two days. IMD issued a Red alert for these states over expected rain up to two hundred millimeter. Senior Scientist in IMD, R K Jenamani said that the flood situation is improving in the states of Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He said, there is also no major rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next four days.