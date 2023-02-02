Heavy Industries Minister Dr Mahendra Nath to inaugurate “Towards Panchamrit” event in Haryana

AMN

Heavy Industries Minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey will inaugurate the Towards Panchamrit event in Haryana’s Manesar on Saturday. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panchamrit Ki Saugat announcement, the event will highlight initiatives taken by the Ministry for promotion and development of the automotive industry in the country. The event will also organise an interaction session to deliberate upon implementation of schemes aimed at developing an ecosystem of innovation that will enable green and clean mobility solutions and help in reducing carbon footprint.