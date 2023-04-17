इंडियन आवाज़     17 Apr 2023 08:43:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Heatwave to prevail over West Bengal, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for next 4 days

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions over West Bengal, Bihar, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4 days.

These conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during the next two days. 

The maximum temperatures will be in the range of 40 to 42 degree Celsius over many parts of the plains of Northwest India and adjoining Madhya Pradesh and East India. IMD said the maximum temperatures are above normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over many parts of Northwest, East, and Northeast India. 

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra are reeling under heat wave conditions. The Thane observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Union Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf shot dead

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart