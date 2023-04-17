Heatwave to prevail over West Bengal, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh for next 4 days

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions over West Bengal, Bihar, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4 days.

These conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.

The maximum temperatures will be in the range of 40 to 42 degree Celsius over many parts of the plains of Northwest India and adjoining Madhya Pradesh and East India. IMD said the maximum temperatures are above normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over many parts of Northwest, East, and Northeast India.

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra are reeling under heat wave conditions. The Thane observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday.