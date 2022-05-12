FreeCurrencyRates.com

Heatwave hits normal life in Rajasthan

Normal life has been badly affected by the scorching heat wave in Rajasthan. Today, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Jalore at 47 degrees, Barmer recorded 46.5, Churu, Kota and Bundi 46.2 degrees while Phalodi, Pilani and Bikaner recorded maximum of 46 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jalore and Sirohi have been recorded above 30 degrees.

According to the Met Department, maximum temperature in next 48 hours of may see an increase of two degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature of 46 to 47 degrees Celsius in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner Division is predicted. In case of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur Division, the maximum temperature may be recorded around 45 to 46 degrees.

