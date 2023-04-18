इंडियन आवाज़     18 Apr 2023 04:37:51      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Heatwave conditions intensify in Eastern India; Met Department advises caution

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heat wave conditions will continue over East India during the next three days. It said heat wave conditions are likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand. Maximum temperatures were in the range of 40 to 42 degree Celsius over many parts of plains of Northwest India, Central and East India. In Rajasthan, the maximum temperature is being recorded above 40 degrees Celsius in many districts. 

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over Western Himalayan Region during the next four days. It forecast scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during the next two days. It said, heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The weather office said, a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over parts of Maharashtra in the next four days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart