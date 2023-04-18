Heatwave conditions intensify in Eastern India; Met Department advises caution

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heat wave conditions will continue over East India during the next three days. It said heat wave conditions are likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand. Maximum temperatures were in the range of 40 to 42 degree Celsius over many parts of plains of Northwest India, Central and East India. In Rajasthan, the maximum temperature is being recorded above 40 degrees Celsius in many districts.



The IMD has also forecast light to moderate scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over Western Himalayan Region during the next four days. It forecast scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during the next two days. It said, heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.



The weather office said, a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over parts of Maharashtra in the next four days.