Heatwave advisory issued in view of unusual high temperature in some parts of India

AMN / WEB DESK

The India’s Health Ministry has issued a heatwave health advisory to the States and Union territories in view of the unusual high temperature in some places of the country and substantial deviation from expected normal temperature for this time of year.

Drawing attention to the National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illness, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the States and UTs for effective preparedness of the Health Department and health facilities to address heat impact and management of cases.

Mr Bhushan said that from 1st March this year, daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) in all states will be conducted on Integrated Health Information Platform. The Ministry asked states that the heat alerts which are being shared should be disseminated promptly at District and health facility level to ensure implementation of Heat-related Health action plans.

It said that the health departments of the State must continue efforts on sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, and grass-root level workers on heat illness. The Ministry also instructed that health facility preparedness must be reviewed for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipments.

In the advisory on heatwave, people have been suggested to stay hydrated throughout the day and take oral rehydration solutions if required. They should keep their water intake high by taking seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content.

People should consume homemade drinks like lemon water, lassi and fruit juices with some added salt. People have also been advised to wear light, loose, cotton clothing to remain cool and to cover their heads from direct sunlight.