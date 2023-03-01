Heat wave; Prevention and Cure

HEALTH DESK

Union Health Ministry has issued a heatwave health advisory to the States and Union territories in view of the unusual high temperature in some places of the country and substantial deviation from expected normal temperature for this time of year. Drawing attention to the National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illness, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the States and UTs for effective preparedness of the Health Department and health facilities to address heat impact and management of cases.

What is Heat Wave

A Heat Wave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the North-Western parts of India. Heat Waves typically occur between March and June, and in some rare cases even extend till July. The extreme temperatures and resultant atmospheric conditions adversely affect people living in these regions as they cause physiological stress, sometimes resulting in death.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given the following criteria for Heat Waves :

Heat Wave need not be considered till maximum temperature of a station reaches atleast 40°C for Plains and atleast 30°C for Hilly regions

When normal maximum temperature of a station is less than or equal to 40°C Heat Wave Departure from normal is 5°C to 6°C Severe Heat Wave Departure from normal is 7°C or more

When normal maximum temperature of a station is more than 40°C Heat Wave Departure from normal is 4°C to 5°C Severe Heat Wave Departure from normal is 6°C or more

When actual maximum temperature remains 45°C or more irrespective of normal maximum temperature, heat waves should be declared. Higher daily peak temperatures and longer, more intense heat waves are becomingly increasingly frequent globally due to climate change. India too is feeling the impact of climate change in terms of increased instances of heat waves which are more intense in nature with each passing year, and have a devastating impact on human health thereby increasing the number of heat wave casualties.

Higher daily peak temperatures and longer, more intense heat waves are becomingly increasingly frequent globally due to climate change. India too is feeling the impact of climate change in terms of increased instances of heat waves which are more intense in nature with each passing year, and have a devastating impact on human health thereby increasing the number of heat wave casualties.

Health Impacts of Heat Waves

The health impacts of Heat Waves typically involve dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. The signs and symptoms are as follows:

Heat Cramps: Ederna (swelling) and Syncope (Fainting) generally accompanied by fever below 39°C i.e.102°F.

Heat Exhaustion: Fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and sweating.

Heat Stoke: Body temperatures of 40°C i.e. 104°F or more along with delirium, seizures or coma. This is a potential fatal condition

Recover and Build

If you think someone is suffering from the heat:

Move the person to a cool place under the shade

Give water or a rehydrating drink (if the person is still conscious)

Fan the person

Consult a doctor if symptoms get worse or are long lasting or the person is unconscious

Do not give alcohol, caffeine or aerated drink

Cool the person by putting a cool wet cloth on his/her face/body

Loosen clothes for better ventilation

Emergency Kit

Water bottle

Umbrella/ Hat or Cap / Head Cover

Hand Towel

Hand Fan

Electrolyte / Glucose / Oral Rehydration



Heat wave: Do’s & Dont’s

Heat Wave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could even result in death. To minimise the impact during the heat wave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke, you can take the following measures:

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

While travelling, carry water with you.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body.

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles

If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.

TIPS FOR TREATMENT OF A PERSON AFFECTED BY A SUNSTROKE:

Lay the person in a cool place, under a shade. Wipe her/him with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour normal temperature water on the head. The main thing is to bring down the body temperature.

Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbat/torani or whatever is useful to rehydrate the body.

Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre. The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal.

Acclimatisation

People at risk are those who have come from a cooler climate to a hot climate. You may have such a person(s) visiting your family during the heat wave season. They should not move about in open field for a period of one week till the body is acclimatized to heat and should drink plenty of water. Acclimatization is achieved by gradual exposure to the hot environment during heat wave.