Health services collapse in Rajasthan; Doctors oppose Right to Health Bill

AMN/ WEB DESK

Health services have collapsed in Rajasthan due to the participation of government doctors in the ongoing strike of private hospitals against the Right to Health Bill. Patients in hospitals kept on moaning while waiting for doctors.

However, emergency services and ICUs remained functional in government medical colleges. Despite this, patients had to face problems with OPD and IPD. Thousands of operations were suspended.

Health facilities at CHCs and PHCs in rural areas also came to a complete standstill. Alternative arrangements have been made in the hospitals by the government, but they proved to be insufficient.

In Jaipur, doctors protested against the Bill by taking out a handcart rally outside SMS Hospital. The Right to Health Bill was passed in the Assembly last week. Private hospitals are strongly opposing this Bill. Doctors’ organisations are adamant, demanding the withdrawal of this Bill. Health services in private hospitals and nursing homes are in a standstill position for the last 11 days. On the other hand, the State government has clarified that it will not withdraw the bill.