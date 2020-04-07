2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
Health of people shall take precedence over economy

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said that concern about the health of the people shall take precedence over stabilization of the economy.

In his assessment of the completion of two weeks of lockdown today and the way forward, Mr. Naidu said, the next week will be critical for deciding the exit from the present nation-wide restrictions.

He said, the data regarding the extent and rate of spread of virus infection will have a bearing on an exit strategy.

Referring to the consultations between the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers on the exit strategy, Mr. Naidu urged the people to abide by the decisions and co-operate with the same spirit that has so far been demonstrated even if hardship were to continue after 14th April. He said that government will ensure smooth functioning of supply chains and adequate relief and support for the vulnerable sections.

Recalling the overwhelming response of the people to the various appeals of the Prime Minister, Mr. Naidu said, it is an indication of the virtue of spirituality that forms the core of Indian ethos. He said, people of the country have demonstrated this core value in abundance.

Alluding to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, Mr Naidu said, it was an avoidable aberration and an eye opener to others. The Vice President urged the global community to draw right lessons from the present crisis by addressing the inadequacies.

