Health Ministry takes various initiatives to streamline Amarnath Yatra for the devotees

AMN / WEB DESK

The Union Health Ministry has taken various initiatives to streamline Amarnath Yatra for the devotees. Amarnath Yatra has commenced from today and will conclude on 11th August.

The State Governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with medical preparation including services of Specialist Doctors, as well as General Duty Medical Officers. This has been done to supplement the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration, particularly by those states from where large numbers of pilgrims arrive.

For attending medical emergencies, health professionals including doctors and paramedics will be deployed in batches. Medical professionals are being deployed from Central Government hospitals and Central Government Health Scheme. Jammu and Kashmir Administration had requested for 155 medical personnel from Central Government Hospitals and CGHS.

In total, 176 nominations, including 115 doctors and 61 paramedics have been received from the Central Government Hospitals and CGHS. Jammu and Kashmir Administration has requested for 437 medical personnel from eleven States and UTs including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. A total of 433 nominations have been received from nine states.

Besides, two 50-bedded hospitals have been set up as indoor facility at the Baltal and Chandanwari with the help of DRDO.

