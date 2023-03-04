इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 12:20:07      انڈین آواز
Health Minister releases book ‘India’s Vaccine Growth Story- From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri’

AMN

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday released the book, ‘India’s Vaccine Growth Story- From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri’, at World Book Fair in New Delhi. The book is authored by Additional Secretary of Finance Ministry Sajjan Singh Yadav. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mandaviya has urged the writers to inculcate research-based documentation.

He said that research-based documentation is mandatory to put light on the country’s heritage which reflects its knowledge and science that have proven exemplary in times of crisis. Lauding the unwavering dedication of healthcare professionals, the Minister stated that the country administered 2.2 billion doses as a part of the what he described as the world’s largest COVID vaccination drive without any shortages across the nation, resulting in saving 3.4 million lives.

