Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews COVID preparedness under mock drill

Bisheshwar Mishra/ New Delhi

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi to review the mock drill conducted to assess hospital’s readiness to tackle the Covid cases on Monday. Nationwide mock drills were conducted on Monday across all the government and private hospitals in the country which will continue on Tuesday also. During the mock drill, resources available in the hospitals including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid-19 have been assessed.

During his visit, Dr. Mandaviya talked with Heads of Departments, Doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital. On Friday, Dr. Mandaviya had held a virtual meeting with State Health Ministers to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19 and vaccination progress in view of the recent upsurge in Covid cases in some states.

In view of the rise in Covid cases, States and Union Territories have been advised to be on alert and keep all preparedness for Covid management. The States and Union Territories have been asked to ramp up vaccination of all eligible populations, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group.

The Union Health Ministry has stressed that the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to Covid appropriate behavior continue to remain the tested strategy for Covid management. 

