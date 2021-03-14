Railways surpasses last year’s total Cumulative freight loading despite COVID challenges
Mera Ration Mobile App for migratory ration card holders launched
Uttarakhand: 11 ministers inducted into Tirath Singh Rawat cabinet
Filing of nominations begins for 3rd phase of elections in WB, Assam and single phase elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2021 04:43:03      انڈین آواز

Health Minister inagurates multiple facilities at AIIMS Bhopal

Says India has highest recovery rate of COVID19

Image

AMN / BHOPAL

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan said due to the medical fraternity the country has been able to perform the best in the battle of Corona and our country has the highest recovery rate of Covid-19.

Speaking after inaugurating multiple facilities at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal yesterday, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to strengthen the AIIMS infrastructure and network in the entire country.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also inaugurated the New Green Campus of National Institute for Research in Environment Health (NIREH) and inaugurates multiple facilities at AIIMS Bhopal .

The Union Health Minister said that everyone in medical fraternity from Health Professionals to Asha Workers in Corona era served the community . Due to their efforts we have been able to perform the best in the battle of Corona all over the world. He said that today our country has the highest recovery rate. He said that the year 2020 will be remembered for the contribution of scientists and medical professionals in fight against corona.

While inaugurating New Green Campus of NIREH Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that government is committed to conserve and preserve the environment. The Global Solar Alliance, Ujjwala Yojana and Swachcha Bharat Abhiyaan are evidence of our commitment.

SPORTS

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

Boxing; Vijender to feature on pay per view for the first time

Harpal Singh Bedi    New Delhi,  11 March : Indian boxing's poster boy Vijender Singh  is ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

