Health Minister inagurates multiple facilities at AIIMS Bhopal

AMN / BHOPAL

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan said due to the medical fraternity the country has been able to perform the best in the battle of Corona and our country has the highest recovery rate of Covid-19.

Speaking after inaugurating multiple facilities at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal yesterday, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to strengthen the AIIMS infrastructure and network in the entire country.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also inaugurated the New Green Campus of National Institute for Research in Environment Health (NIREH) and inaugurates multiple facilities at AIIMS Bhopal .

The Union Health Minister said that everyone in medical fraternity from Health Professionals to Asha Workers in Corona era served the community . Due to their efforts we have been able to perform the best in the battle of Corona all over the world. He said that today our country has the highest recovery rate. He said that the year 2020 will be remembered for the contribution of scientists and medical professionals in fight against corona.

While inaugurating New Green Campus of NIREH Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that government is committed to conserve and preserve the environment. The Global Solar Alliance, Ujjwala Yojana and Swachcha Bharat Abhiyaan are evidence of our commitment.