Health Minister emphasizes on ‘Jan Bhagidari’ to encourage organ donation

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has emphasised on Jan Bhagidari to encourage people to come forward for organ donation. The Minister said, it is not possible for the government or NGOs alone to convince people for organ donation. Dr. Mandaviya stated this while inaugurating ‘Swasth Sabal Bharat’ Conclave virtually in the presence of Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad in New Delhi on Saturday.

The purpose of the conclave was to discuss the present situation of body-organ-eye donation in India and find solutions to the challenges ahead.