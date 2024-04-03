Health Minister Chairs Meeting to review Summer Heat Management

Staff Reporter

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the management of heat-related illness in the summer season. Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra NITI Aayog Member, Health Dr V K Paul, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra, Member, National Disaster Management Authority Kamal Kishore Director, AIIMS and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Later addressing media in New Delhi, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that farmers, construction workers and people including those deployed in election duties and engaged in the election campaign are advised to take an adequate quantity of water to beat the impact of heat waves and stroke. He said, they can also take fruit juices, lemon juice and seasonal fruits to remain hydrated. Dr Mandaviya also said that if anyone suffered from a heat stroke, he or she can visit the nearest Ayushman Arogya Mandir or district hospitals for treatment. The Health Minister also said, through an advisory, States have been asked to make proper arrangements in the Ayushman Arogya Mandir.