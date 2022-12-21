FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2022 02:39:37      انڈین آواز

Health Minister chairs a high-level meeting to review COVID- 19 situation in India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandviya today chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusah, and other senior officials are attending the meeting.

Yesterday, December 20, the Health Ministry asked States and Union Territories to increase genome sequencing of positive samples amid a sudden spurt in COVID cases in China, Japan, the United States, Korea, and Brazil.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all the States and UTs in this regard, saying that this will enable the timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country. He said this will also facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures.

Mr. Bhushan requested all the States to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated Genome Sequencing Laboratories.

The Secretary said, India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treating, vaccinating, and adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. He said, public health challenges of COVID-19 still persist around the world with around 35 lakh cases reported weekly. In India, around 1200 cases are being reported on a weekly basis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart