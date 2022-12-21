Health Minister chairs a high-level meeting to review COVID- 19 situation in India

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandviya today chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusah, and other senior officials are attending the meeting.

Yesterday, December 20, the Health Ministry asked States and Union Territories to increase genome sequencing of positive samples amid a sudden spurt in COVID cases in China, Japan, the United States, Korea, and Brazil.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all the States and UTs in this regard, saying that this will enable the timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country. He said this will also facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures.

Mr. Bhushan requested all the States to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated Genome Sequencing Laboratories.

The Secretary said, India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treating, vaccinating, and adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. He said, public health challenges of COVID-19 still persist around the world with around 35 lakh cases reported weekly. In India, around 1200 cases are being reported on a weekly basis.