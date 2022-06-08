Health Care is key focus area of present govt, says PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that ‘Health for Everyone’ is pledge of New India. He said, the coming years will belong to those who have invested in health care. Mr Modi said, health care is among government’s key focus areas.

The Prime Minister has shared the details of the measures taken to strengthen the health care sector in India during the last eight years. He said, the last eight years have been about augmenting health infrastructure, ensuring affordable and quality health care access to every Indian and integrating technology with this sector.