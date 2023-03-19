इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2023 11:03:24      انڈین آواز
HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking ‘release’ of Amritpal Singh

WEB DESK

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday put the State of Punjab and its functionaries on notice on a habeas corpus petition seeking issuance of directions to the Jalandhar commissioner of police and other officials to produce alleged detainee Amritpal Singh “in the interest of justice”, reports the Tribune online.

Justice N.S. Shekhawat of the high court also fixed the case for further hearing on Tuesday.

Among other things, petitioner Imaan Singh Khara alleged that ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh had been illegally and forcibly detained by the commissioner and other official respondents without any authority of law.

Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the “spot”.

“If the detainee is found in illegal custody of the respondents, he be set at liberty forthwith,” the petitioner added.

The Bench was also told by the petitioner that he was the legal adviser of organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’ and alleged detainee Amritpal Singh.

