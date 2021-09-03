HC directs Delhi govt, police to reduce number of Afghans protesting outside UNHCR

AGENCIES

Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi government and Delhi police to ensure that the number of Afghan nationals protesting the outside of the office of United Nations of High Commissioner on refugees in Vasant Vihar is ‘suitably reduced’ and they strictly followed COVID-19 norms.

Meanwhile the Union home ministry has said that Indian Visa or stay stipulation period of foreign nationals stranded in India has now been extended till 30th September. The Ministry further said, that Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa will be granted extension under guidelines issued separately for them.