Haryana wins 6th youth Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi

Defending champions Haryana retained the Women’s Youth Boxing National Championship , clinching 9 medals, including eight -gold   here on Sunday.

Haryana pulled off a phenomenal show on the final day as all of their 8 finalists ended up winning the gold medal. With 63 points , 8 gold and 1 bronze medal Haryana finished top of the table.

Bhawna Sharma (48kg) & Anshu (50kg) were on top of the game as they started off with a convincing 5-0 win over Karneka Kathayat of Uttarakhand and Chanchal Choudhary of UP giving Haryana a perfect head start. 

The 52kg weight category saw an intensely fought battle between Haryana’s Mohini and Chandigarh’s Nidhi as both the boxers delivered some heavy blows to each other. Eventually Mohini took control of the match to win the bout 4-3.

The Asian Junior Champion Kirti (81+kg) of Haryana outclassed her opponent which led to the referee stopping the contest (RSC) in the consecutive matches. Kirti went all guns blazing against Rajasthan’s Nirjhra Baba and wrapped up the bout in the 1st round itself enroute winning the gold medal.
The other four gold medals winners for Haryana were Priya (57kg), Muskan (75kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Tanu (54kg).

Uttarakhand and Delhi claimed the second and third spot with 32 and 20 points respectively. Led by 2 times Asian Junior Champion Nikita Chand, Uttarakhand won 3 gold and 1 silver medal. Delhi ended their campaign with 3 silver and 1 bronze medal. 

Haryana’s Priya (57kg) was adjourned best boxer due to her phenomenal display in the 57kg category while Madhya Pradesh’s Anjali Singh won the most promising boxer award.

