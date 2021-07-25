Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Haryana, Punjab form 40% of Olympic squad of India: Report

Sports Desk

Haryana and Punjab have sent 50 athletes to Tokyo Olympics which is 40% of India’s contingent. For Tokyo Olympics, India has sent it’s largest-ever contingent with 127 athletes.


Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics Haryana and Punjab have a huge contribution to India’s contingent for Tokyo Games.


Haryana and Punjab have had a history of producing world-class athletes 50 athletes from these two states will be participating in Tokyo Olympics Haryana and Punjab’s contribution to India’s overall population is just 4%
Haryana and Punjab have sent the most number of athletes for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, despite being on the lower side in terms of their contribution to India’s overall population. Together, the two states have sent 50 athletes to Tokyo – which forms 40% of the Indian contingent for this year’s Games.


As reported by The Times of India, these two states, whose contribution to India’s overall population is just 4.4%, are leading the way in terms of most number of athletes representing India in Tokyo from one state. While Haryana will see 31 of its athletes representing the country in Tokyo, Punjab has sent 19 athletes. Tamil Nadu comes third in the list with 11 athletes.


India’s men’s, as well as women’s hockey teams, have a major chunk of athletes from Haryana and Punjab. 11 hockey players from Punjab are a part of India’s men’s hockey team while two are a part of the women’s hockey team. From Haryana, nine athletes are a part of the women’s hockey team. Seven wrestlers, four boxers as well as four shooters from Haryana have also gone to Tokyo.


Uttar Pradesh, which contributes to 17% of India’s overall population, will see eight athletes from the state represent India at Tokyo Olympics.


Kerala has a rich history in terms of producing athletes for track and field events. Even in Tokyo, the state will see six of its athletes participate in track and field events. Two athletes from Kerala are also a part of India’s swimming team as well as the men’s hockey team. Kerala as well as Uttar Pradesh will see eight athletes each participating in the Games.
India has sent biggest-ever contingent for the Tokyo Olympics. 127 athletes from India will take part in 18 disciplines.

