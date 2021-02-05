Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2021 09:13:46      انڈین آواز

Haryana Police step up security ahead of Saturday’s ‘chakka jam’

Chandigarh

Haryana Police have beefed up security measures in view of the call for a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday, even as farmer unions said there would be no jam in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Senior Haryana police officers have been asked to personally supervise security and traffic arrangements at vital junctions and roads while district police chiefs have been directed to ensure deployment of adequate personnel, according to an official communication issued to them.

“In view of the January 26 incidents in Delhi, some anti-social elements and aggressive youth creating law and order problems cannot be ruled out,” read the communication dated February 4.

“It is assessed that as part of the protest programme on February 6, protesting farmers/unions may attempt road blockades of important national highways, state highways and interior roads,” it said, asking the police to ensure necessary security arrangements were in place.

The police commissioners and district police chiefs have been asked to make all-out efforts to liaison with local leaders of farmer organisations to ensure peaceful conduct of their proposed programme.

Farmer unions had on Monday announced that they would hold a countrywide chakka jam on February 6 and block national and state highways for three hours to protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, and alleged harassment meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

The decision against ‘chakka jam’ in UP and Uttarakhand was taken after a meeting between Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s Balbir Singh Rajewal and Bhartiya Kisan Union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in Gazipur on Friday.

