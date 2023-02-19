Haryana Police in dock over death of Nasir and Junaid

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

Police in Haryana are in the dock after the charred bodies of two Rajasthan villagers, Nasir and Junaid, were found in a burnt Bolero at Loharu in Bhiwani.

Rinku Saini, arrested by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two men, has told investigators that they were taken to the Haryana Police by cow vigilantes, an officer said on Saturday, REPORT A NEW AGENCY.

The police officer said his claim would be verified. His claim corroborates with the statement of Mohammad Jabir, a relative of the deceased, that the two were first taken to the Firozpur Jhirka police station in Haryana but police refused take their custody as their condition was serious.

Earlier Family members of the deceased alleged that the police in Nuh refused to initiate action when the two were taken to the police station, saying it was a “Rajasthan Police matter”. The latter have, meanwhile, arrested one person and detained six.

Jahul Haq, a relative, said: “Had the Nuh police not turned them away, the two, abducted from the village, could have been alive. We went to the police station in Ferozpur Jhirka only to be told that the injured duo was sent away since it was a Rajasthan matter. We were told that the police did not want to take the blame since they were already critically injured.”

The Rajasthan Police are investigating the matter. If any negligence is found on the part of the Nuh police, action will be taken. Varun Singla, Nuh SP

Nuh SP Varun Singla said the Rajasthan Police were investigating the matter. “We are cooperating with them. If their investigation finds any negligence on the part of the Nuh police, as is being alleged by the families of the deceased, action will be taken against those responsible.”

Meanwhile, recounting their ordeal as they searched for the “missing men” who had allegedly been abducted by members of a cow vigilante group from a village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Haq said, “I got a call from Junaid’s wife saying that his phone was switched off and she was getting worried. Nasir’s uncle, Ismail, and a few villagers set out with me in search of them. We heard that they had been beaten up, abducted and taken to Nuh.”

The first stop the villagers made was at the hospital where they got to know that the injured men had been taken to the police station in a Bolero, which had all its windows smashed. “We were told that the duo had many broken bones and were in pain. We went to the police station hoping to find them. However, to our shock, we were told that since it was a case from Rajasthan, they had been sent away,” he said.