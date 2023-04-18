इंडियन आवाज़     18 Apr 2023 04:37:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Haryana: Officials raid at medical store to check storage of medicine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Haryana Department of Drugs and Administration on Monday launched a campaign to check the storage of cold temperature medicines and raided more than 50 shops across the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said that he was continuously receiving complaints regarding the chemists turning off the main switch while closing the shop at night, due to which the refrigerators containing medicines also get turned off.

He said with this practice the medicine requiring cold temperature like anti-rabies vaccine, insulin, tetanus etc. gets adversely affected. Vij said if such medicines are kept at a temperature higher than the prescribed freezing temperature for 72 hours, then also they lose their potency.

The Minister said that under this campaign checking has been done at 12 shops in Faridabad, five in Jhajjar, 11 in Gurugram, 10 in Karnal, 10 in Kurukshetra, one each in Sonipat, Panipat and 11 in Ambala.

Out of these, refrigerators were found turned off in two shops in Faridabad– Bharat Medical Store MCF-184, Main Market, Mujesar, Faridabad and Shree Balaji Medical Store, Shop No. 752, Main Market, Sector 24, Faridabad. Both these shops were sealed on the spot.

Apart from this, Anish Medical Store, Ashok Vihar, Main Palam Vihar Road, Gurugram was also sealed. Similarly, a refrigerator was found switched off in a shop in Sonepat which has also been sealed.

Vij warned the chemists that they should store cold temperature medicines in refrigerators properly and the wholesalers should also distribute such medicines to the retailers as per the rules, otherwise they will be punished for violation and stringent action will also be taken against the shopkeepers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart