Haryana Govt gears up to tackle Heatwave

AMN / WEB DESK

The Haryana government has geared for tackling heatwave in the state. Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal recently called a meeting to chalk out the heatwave action plan with the metrological experts, deputy commissioners and administrative secretaries of Public Health Engineering, Power, Health, Forest, Disaster management, Irrigation and Water, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Urban Local Bodies, Animal Husbandry, Women and Child Departments in Chandigarh.

Directing the officers of the Public Health Engineering and Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Kaushal said that the first priority of the state government to provide clean drinking water to the people besides ensuring water for irrigation. Therefore, the departments concerned should ensure the availability of water and its proper use and also issue SOPs to the field officers. He also directed the officers to conduct fire audits of institutional buildings and hospitals in the state.

Kaushal directed the deputy commissioners to constitute special teams in the districts to check the water thefts. Deputy Commissioners should hold a meeting with the officials of the concerned departments every fortnight in this regard.

The chief secretary directed the officers of Health Department to sensitize the public to take precautionary measures to prevent any kind of seasonal flue. He further directed them to make adequate supply of ORS, IV fluids, life-saving medicines at all health institutions and ASHA and Anganwadi workers as per the suitability. He asked them to ensure the essential drug stock in health institutions. All Ambulances and other PHC vehicle should be kept in roadworthiness for referral of patients. The institution heads must ensure the provision of power backup during power cuts, he added. In the meeting, Health department officials ensured that adequate arrangements of beds has already been made in case of emergency situations.

Directing the officers of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, he said that the department should continuously monitor the impact of heat waves on seasonal crops. He directed them to issue advisories from time to time to the farmers and appraise methods of irrigation.