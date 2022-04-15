FreeCurrencyRates.com

Haryana government to open training institute for drone pilots

Staff Reporter

Haryana government has decided to set up a training institute for drone pilots to support capacity development. The institute, to be set up under the aegis of the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) is expected to cater to training needs of personnel of DRIISHYA and other organisations.

A decision in this regard was taken during the second board of directors meeting of DRIISHYA, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, yesterday.

The chief minister was informed that Haryana is the first state to create a separate corporation to hasten unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-driven governance application.

Khattar said with the help of drones, illegal encroachments can also be controlled along with detecting of expansion of areas as earlier manual surveys were conducted at regular intervals which were time-consuming, costly and required more manpower.

Directing the officers concerned to ensure quick disposal of surveys and imaging work, the Chief Minister said besides the revenue department, the use of drones should also be ensured in urban local bodies, power, disaster management, mining, forest, traffic, town and country planning, agriculture, etc, as it would help in mapping, land records, disaster management and emergency services, development planning departments in the urban areas.

