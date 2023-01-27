Haryana CM felicitates men who helped Rishabh Pant after accident

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has felicitated Haryana Roadways driver Sushil Kumar, and conductor Paramjeet for helping cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on December 30, 2022. Pant’s car overturned after hitting a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and caught fire. Kumar not only helped him get out of the burning car, but also informed the police. Earlier during the event, the Jawans of Haryana Police showcased a presentation riding on motorcycles.

After the presentation, the Haryana CM greeted the children by riding on the motorcycle. On December 30 around 5.30 am, Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday. 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident.