इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 06:31:57      انڈین آواز
Haryana CM felicitates men who helped Rishabh Pant after accident

Image

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has felicitated Haryana Roadways driver Sushil Kumar, and conductor Paramjeet for helping cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on December 30, 2022. Pant’s car overturned after hitting a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and caught fire. Kumar not only helped him get out of the burning car, but also informed the police. Earlier during the event, the Jawans of Haryana Police showcased a presentation riding on motorcycles.

After the presentation, the Haryana CM greeted the children by riding on the motorcycle. On December 30 around 5.30 am, Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday. 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident.

خبرنامہ

 یومِ جمہوریہ روایتی حب الوطنی کے جذبے کے ساتھ منایا گیا

ملک آج اپنا 74 واں یوم جمہوریہ منایا گیا۔ بڑی تقریب نئی دلی می ...

صدرِ جمہوریۂ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا 74 ویں یومِ جمہوریہ سے قبل قوم کے نام خطاب

PRESIDENT OF INDIA SMT. DROUPADI MURMU ADDRESS TO THE NATION ON THE EVE OF THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY پیارے ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ؛ کھادی مصنوعات کی برانڈگ

کھادی اورگرام ادیوگ کمیشن (کے وی آئی سی)نے غیر ملکی سامان کا م ...

MEDIA

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

