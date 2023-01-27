इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 06:31:56      انڈین آواز
Haryana CM asks people to join hand with Govt to end drug menace

AMN

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said society could play an important role and help the government in eradicating drug menace, ending corruption and in taking action against anti-social elements.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Sir Chhotu Ram Jayanti and the annual function of Jat Sabha at Jat Dharmashala in Kurukshetra , CM said: “The government can take action against the drug menace, but the society should take the responsibility of convincing and making people aware.”

He announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh for Jat Dharamshala. He said land for a hostel to be built by Jat Dharamshala would be arranged through the Kurukshetra Development Board or Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran. The state government will observe Dhanna Bhagat Jayanti on April 21 at state level. The venue will be finalised soon.

While appealing to the community leaders to motivate children to study, he said: “Today is the era of competition and in such a situation, we should motivate children to score good marks. The government has stopped the system of “parchi-kharchi”. Now, the jobs are given to eligible candidates on the basis of merit only.”

