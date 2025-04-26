Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Haryana CM Announces ₹50 Lakh Assistance, Govt Job for Family of Lt. Vinay Narwal Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Apr 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced to give 50 lakh rupees and a government job to the family member of Navy Lieutenant, Late Vinay Narwal, a resident of Karnal, who was killed by terrorists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said that the government job will be  given to  any of the family members, as per the wish of the parents of Lt. Vinay Narwal.

On April 22, 2025, terrorists had attacked unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, in which Lt. Vinay Narwal was killed. The Chief Minister has strongly condemned the cowardly act of the terrorists.

